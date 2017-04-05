SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"With the short-term arrangement, we'll start ramping production back up to feed our mill 100 percent," said Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk referring to Freeport's Grasberg mine.

"It shouldn't take very long, we're talking weeks," she said, alongside Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson, on the sidelines of the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago. (Reporting by Mitra Taj in Santiago, writing by Susan Taylor in Toronto in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)