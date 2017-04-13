SANTIAGO, April 13 Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on Thursday that the nation would produce slightly less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike as BHP Billiton's Escondida mine.

The body estimated copper prices would average $2.60 in 2017, up from a previous forecast of $2.40, due to tighter supply for the red metal and increasing demand. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)