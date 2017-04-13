MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, April 13 Chilean copper commission Cochilco forecast on Thursday that the nation would produce slightly less than 5.6 million tonnes of copper in 2017, down from a previous forecast of 5.79 million, due largely to a strike as BHP Billiton's Escondida mine.
The body estimated copper prices would average $2.60 in 2017, up from a previous forecast of $2.40, due to tighter supply for the red metal and increasing demand. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday