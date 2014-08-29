SANTIAGO Aug 28 World No. 1 copper producer
Chile is seen boosting its output of the red metal to a record
6.3 million tonnes in 2015, despite an economic slowdown, the
head of the influential SONAMI mining association said late on
Thursday.
That would be an increase from around an estimated 6 million
tonnes this year and the roughly 5.77 million tonnes mined last
year.
Some projects are facing long court battles, and rising costs
across the industry and legislative changes that Chile's
government is planning, are also putting investments in the
mining sector at risk, said Alberto Salas, SONAMI's president,
at an annual gala for the mining industry.
"In a situation of economic deceleration, due to prior
investments, we'll grow over 3 percent this year, with
production of around 6 million tonnes, a new record," Salas said
in a speech.
"In 2015, meanwhile, we expect copper production to increase
an (additional) 300,000 tonnes," he said.
Salas underscored the potential impact President Michelle
Bachelet's tax reform could have on foreign investment in the
mining sector.
Earlier this month, Chile's Senate overwhelmingly approved
modifications to the flagship tax reform, sending it back to the
lower house of Congress for discussion and bringing it one step
closer to becoming law.
The planned elimination of a foreign investment statute
known as DL600, which provides foreign investors with certain
tax guarantees, will not help the reform reach its overall goal
of increasing tax revenue by the equivalent to 3 percent of
gross domestic product, Salas said.
"It will instead be a disincentive for foreign resources for
investment in mining and other productive sectors," he said.
Chile's copper mining industry is led by state-run Codelco
, as well as privately-owned BHP Billiton,
Glencore, Anglo American and Antofagasta
Minerals.
