SANTIAGO, March 31 Codelco, the world's No. 1
copper producer, declared force majeure over the weekend at a
strike-addled mine in the northern part of Chile that produced
about one-fourth the company's output last year.
The Radomiro Tomic open pit mine was shut down on Saturday
by workers demanding that the company fire managers they blame
for the recent accidental death of a miner. Nelson Barria died
in a March 23 landslide at the mine.
Radomiro Tomic, Codelco's most productive mine, yielded
428,000 tonnes of copper in 2012. The local miners union says
their work stoppage will continue until a solution is reached.
The company declared force majeure late on Saturday and was
expected to talk publicly about the matter latter on Sunday.
Codelco's output skidded 5.1 percent last year due to
dwindling performance at its massive, ageing deposits in
northern Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest
level since 2008.
