(Adds quotes)
By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, March 31 Codelco, the world's No. 1
copper producer, is losing a "substantial" amount of output due
to a two-day-old strike at its Radomiro Tomic open pit mine in
northern Chile, the company said on Sunday, adding that orders
were still going out to customers.
Miners tossed down their tools on Saturday to demand that
pit bosses they blame for the recent death of a miner be fired.
By Sunday the pit bosses had not been let go and negotiations
with the striking workers had not begun.
The mine's general manager resigned but will remain with
Codelco, Chief Executive Thomas Keller told reporters.
"We must make it clear that this strike action, on top of
being illegal, is totally unjustified," Keller said. "At this
point we still have no problem with our delivery schedule over
the medium term."
The company late on Saturday declared force majeure at
Radomiro Tomic, which produced about one-fourth the company's
output last year.
"The amount of production we are losing is substantial,"
Keller said.
Company executives called a news conference on Sunday to say
that they were willing to negotiate with the striking workers.
"We are open to dialogue," Keller said. "We have always
maintained open channels of communication and we hope that those
channels remains open."
Miner Nelson Barria died in a March 23 landslide at Radomiro
Tomic, which was Codelco's most productive mine last year with
428,000 tonnes of copper produced.
The local miners union says the work stoppage will continue
until a solution is reached.
Codelco's output skidded 5.1 percent last year due to
dwindling performance at its massive, ageing deposits in
northern Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest
level since 2008.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)