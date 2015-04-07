(Adds details on production, context, price forecast)
SANTIAGO, April 7 World No. 1 copper exporter
Chile is expected to produce 5.94 million tonnes of the metal in
2015, state copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday, slightly
lowering its forecast.
Cochilco estimated in January that output would be around
6.0 million tonnes, up from 5.78 million last year.
The cut in the forecast was mostly due to a lower estimate
from projects run by Anglo American PLC and at the
Zaldivar mine, which is operated by Barrick Gold Corp,
Cochilco said.
Anglo said last month that an ongoing drought in Chile had
affected its operating performance late last year and could have
an impact at its Los Bronces mine in central Chile this year.
Extreme weather conditions in the north of the country
earlier this month have also taken a toll, Cochilco said.
"There is an effect, albeit of low significance, from
operations temporarily halted (mostly Codelco's
Salvador and JX Nippon's Caserones) due to the heavy
rains," the commission said in a statement.
Chile, which produces around a third of the world's copper,
is facing dwindling ore grades at many of its aging deposits,
although new mines such as Codelco's Ministro Hales are helping
to boost output.
Concerns over slowing demand in key buyer China have pulled
the copper price to more than five-year lows, however, cutting
into both company profits and Chile's main source of income.
The copper price is seen averaging $2.85 a pound
this year, Cochilco said, maintaining its previous forecast. It
sees the price dropping to $2.80 next year.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)