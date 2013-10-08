LONDON Oct 8 Chile will produce about 5.7 million tonnes of copper this year, an almost 5 percent increase on last year and a historic high, above previous estimates thanks to better output forecasts from key mines including Escondida, the world's largest, the country's mining minister said in London on Tuesday.

State copper commission Cochilco in July had forecast the world No. 1 copper producer's red metal output would reach 5.53 million tonnes this year.

The country also marginally raised its view for 2013 average copper prices to $3.32 per pound above the $3.27 per pound estimated earlier in the summer, after a better than expected performance in world markets during the third quarter.