* Iran's Bahonar says European bank ready to issue LCs

* Bahonar looking for trade, information and joint ventures

By Pratima Desai

SANTIAGO, April 6 Iran's Shahid Bahonar Copper Industries expects to be able to issue letters of credit through a European bank to international trade partners within months, the company's chief executive told Reuters.

A letter of credit is a document from a bank guaranteeing that payment to a seller is made on time and ensuring that the bank will pay the seller if the buyer fails to pay. These letters facilitate international trade.

"One European bank will be ready to start issuing LCs for us within months. We are finalizing negotiations now," Ali Amini Kafiabad said this week on the sidelines of the Cesco/CRU copper event in Chile, without naming the bank.

"During the sanctions we could not open or receive LCs for suppliers and from clients. We have to pay cash."

The United States, the European Union and other major nations have recently lifted some punitive measures on Iran.

Global transaction network SWIFT in February reconnected a number of Iranian banks to its system, allowing them to resume cross-border transactions with foreign banks after the lifting of sanctions on Tehran.

Shahid Bahonar buys copper cathode and scrap from local suppliers in Iran and turns it into copper alloys, semi-finished and finished products.

"We're aiming to export about 15,000 tonnes of copper products within two years," said Amini Kafiabad, adding that he was in Chile, the world's biggest copper exporter, to make contacts with the industry.

"We are looking for better connections with people in copper industries who import, export, recycle and are involved in new technology and we are interested in joint ventures."

Iran has rich deposits of metals, including copper, but political uncertainty and the recent commodities price slump have made potential foreign investors wary of striking deals.

Iran has 68 different minerals with reserves totaling 43 billion tonnes worth an estimated $700 billion, according to Iran's state-owned mines and metal holding company IMIDRO.

It has 7,000 mines, of which about 70 percent are operational, while the mining sector employs more than 620,000 people.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Andrea Ricci)