(Repeating with no change to text)
By Josephine Mason
SANTIAGO, April 20 When Antofagasta Chief
Executive Diego Hernandez took the stage at the world's biggest
copper conference last week, he talked about the growing risks
mining companies face from rising worker salaries in South
America due to staff shortages and strong unions.
What he didn't mention at the CRU copper conference in
Santiago was the far graver immediate labor threat that many of
his rivals face: the biggest round of contract negotiations
since 2011, and likely the most contentious in years as falling
copper prices and deep cost cutting programs strain relations
between workers and operators.
The copper market seems to be perilously indifferent to the
threat posed by this year's contract talks at mines including
one of the world's largest, Grasberg in Indonesia, and Antamina,
Peru's biggest, risking a bullish shock if workers move to
strike, analysts said.
"I think people are assuming with the change in the market,
it's going to automatically mean unions will be more flexible.
But it could be a very tough situation," Juan Carlos Guajardo,
executive director of Santiago-based mining consulting firm
Plusmining, said.
Last year, Antofagasta agreed to four-year contracts,
including pay increases and cash bonuses, at its mines across
Chile.
But the outcome of talks at Antamina and Grasberg, where
contracts expire in July and September, respectively, and worker
unrest that has paralyzed production recently, may set the tone
for the industry this year.
Antamina's majority shareholders are Glencore and
BHP Billiton, while Grasberg, which has been plagued by
worker strife in recent years, is majority-owned by Freeport
McMoRan Inc.
With just over two months before talks are likely to start,
the union representing most of the 2,860 workers at Antamina
says it won't scale back its demands due to the fall in the
copper price.
"There's a tendency to dramatize by saying prices are low
... But they (Antamina) are still profitable," Jorge Juarez, the
secretary general of the Sutracomasa trade union, told Reuters.
By historic standards, prices around $6,000 per tonne are
not low, he said. Ten years ago, prices were around $3,500 per
tonne.
Still, in a sign that talks may be more complicated than in
previous years, Juarez said he may propose a one-year collective
agreement, rather than the usual three.
For the company whose profits have been hurt by the weaker
market conditions, lower prices will "definitely influence"
negotiations, a spokesman for the mine said.
The shareholders declined to comment, referring Reuters to
the mine operator. BHP Billiton and Glencore have 33.75 percent
stakes, while Teck Resources Ltd has a 22.5 percent
interest, and Mitsubishi Corp has 10 percent.
Freeport, Southern Copper and Teck, which own mines
with expiring labor agreements, declined to comment for this
article.
POTENTIALLY EXPLOSIVE TALKS
Four years ago, the last time such a large number of
contracts were up for renegotiation, workers at the world's
biggest copper mines in Chile, Peru and Indonesia downed tools
for a bigger slice of the bumper revenue miners were making from
record copper prices around $10,000 per tonne.
Thousands of Codelco workers staged a companywide strike,
the first in nearly two decades, and an eight-day strike over
pay stopped production at Grasberg while miners at Escondida,
the world's top mine, staged a one-day strike over wages.
Estimates vary on how much copper was lost due to that wave
of industrial action, but the outages helped propel prices back
towards $10,000 per tonne.
This year, the backdrop is starkly different: prices are
languishing at six-year lows around $6,000 per tonne; a quarter
of the world's mines are unprofitable; miners are in the throes
of the most vicious cost cutting regime in years and demand from
China, the world's top consumer, is slowing.
In Chile, which produces a third of the world's copy, miners
are worried about labor reform proposed by President Michelle
Bachelet's socialist government, which aims to modernize
collective contract negotiations and strengthen unions,
Plusmining's Guajardo said.
Even so, discontent remains high among workers seeking a
larger share of a decade-long economic boom fuelled by high
copper prices.
That could be the ingredients for potentially explosive
talks that drag on longer than usual as companies resist union
demands, said Standard Bank base metals analyst Leon Westgate.
In the past, Antamina's wage talks have lasted more than
five months, the spokesman said.
Negotiations could also be a flashpoint for a nervous copper
market with supply and demand so finely balanced, Dane Davis,
commodities market analyst at Barclays, said on the sidelines of
the conference.
"Contract negotiations are particularly important this year.
If we see disruptions (to output), it could push the market into
deficit and produce a strong driver to prices," he said.
(Additional reporting by Teresa Cespedes in Lima, Peru, and
Anthony Esposito in Santiago, Chile; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)