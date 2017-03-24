By Gram Slattery and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, March 24
SANTIAGO, March 24 The end of a historic strike
at Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's biggest, has left
its owner, BHP Billiton, nursing an estimated $1 billion loss
and probably in a weaker position for negotiations in a year or
so, company and industry insiders said.
On Thursday, the 2,500-member union at the mine decided to
end the strike after 43 days by invoking a legal provision that
allows it to extend the old contract by 18 months.
Workers will begin the gradual job of getting Escondida up
and running again from Saturday, in a tense atmosphere and with
little resolved for either the union or BHP.
The resolution will be a relief for the Chilean economy,
which analysts say may contract this quarter for the first time
since 2009 due to the strike. Escondida produced some 5 percent
of the world's copper last year and the resumption of output
will also ease supply concerns.
Workers told Reuters on Friday they were satisfied with the
result. Although they lose out on any signing bonus or pay rise,
the extension means they get to maintain current working
conditions and benefits, which Escondida wanted to change. Their
position in 2018 will also be stronger, thanks to new labor laws
in Chile coming into practice next month.
But Escondida is deeply disappointed, company insiders said.
Negotiators underestimated the determination of the union to
keep their benefits, and did not expect workers to trigger the
legal provision and wind up losing out on their bonus, they
said.
The company has not given an estimate for the cost of the
stoppage, but extrapolating from its usual production rhythm
gives a loss of close to $1 billion.
"We regret that the collective negotiation process ended in
this way," Escondida President Marcelo Castillo said in a
statement on Friday.
"This new scenario obliges us to revise our plans, our
operating model, and our structures to face this reality, which
evidently was not what we wanted," said Castillo.
The union rejected similar comments from Castillo on
Thursday, calling them a veiled threat of layoffs, and saying
that "if the company wants to lose another $1 billion, we are
ready to fight."
REFORM GIVES WORKERS NEW TOOLS
When the two sides sit down next year, there will be one key
difference.
Legislation passed last year by the center-left government
of President Michelle Bachelet and taking effect next month will
likely give the union a number of useful legal tools they
previously lacked.
"This round of Escondida negotiations was very atypical
because it was the last before the labor reform," said Juan
Carlos Guajardo, president of Chilean mining consultancy
Plusmining.
The existing contract's expiry at the end of January meant
that Escondida workers just missed out on being covered by the
incoming law, he said.
From April, two of the union's three core demands will be at
least partially covered by the new rules, lawyers said.
Reducing previous benefits would be largely illegal. And the
company would be forced to use the previous contract's minimum
benefits as its negotiating floor.
The labor reform will also prohibit the replacement of
striking workers.
Contract negotiations would need to be initiated in as soon
as a year, a short time after the mine is back up and running.
Castillo said on Thursday the mine would take up to eight months
to resume full operations.
Relations have become bitter after six weeks of
recriminations and suspicion.
"The relationship between the company and the union is
probably going to stay as it is now and the negotiations ended
poorly," said labor lawyer Luis Lizama. "So I doubt we'll see
good relations between the two sides going forward."
