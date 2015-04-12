* Graphic: here
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, April 12 Nearly a quarter of the
world's major copper mines are running in the red, even after
producers including Codelco and BHP Billiton
engage in their deepest cost-cutting in years, according to a
Reuters analysis.
A 17-percent slump since last July has pushed copper futures
on the London Metals Exchange to under $6,000 a tonne, the
lowest since 2009, is the first major test of producers' margins
since the global economic crisis, forcing a new reckoning after
five years of relatively consistent profitability.
Codelco, the Chilean state miner that produces about 8
percent of the world's copper, will review the cost reduction
plan at its Salvador mine as it prepares to restart operations
there after torrential rains shuttered the complex in March,
said a source close to the state-run miner.
The company has an ambitious target to slash total costs by
as much as $1 billion this year.
Salvador produced copper at a cost of some $11,439 per tonne
in the fourth quarter last year, the highest out of 91 mines
analyzed by Thomson Reuters unit GFMS as part of its Copper Mine
Economics database.
The mines account for more than two-thirds of global output,
and almost a quarter of them had production costs late last year
above current prices.
The GFMS analysis, which is based on quarterly and
semi-annual filings by 26 mining companies, gives the deepest
insight yet into the voracious pace of cost-cutting by miners
late last year as the sell-off in copper quickened, a hot topic
at CRU Copper's conference in Santiago this week.
In the final three months of last year, the industry's total
costs on average fell by 6 percent to $4,426 per tonne
quarter-on-quarter, the lowest since late 2013, GFMS said.
Investors are "increasingly concerned" about the cost curve,
said Jeremy Sussman, mining equity analyst at Clarksons Capital.
OLYMPIC COSTS
Falling oil prices have saved fuel costs at open-pit mines
that run big fleets of trucks, and the weak peso in Chile has
cushioned costs for some miners in the world's top producer.
"They (miners) have done everything in their control. We're
seeing the benefits of better discipline in costs, but copper
prices are working against them," said GFMS metals analyst Bruce
Alway.
The cost cuts - likely to have quickened in the first
quarter - have eased pressure on margins, leaving producers in
better shape as the market braces for a prolonged bear market as
years-long robust demand from top consumer China weakens.
But it has also reduced the likelihood of vast production
cuts from the 20 million tonne per year market that some traders
say are needed to remove excess capacity from the market and
trigger any kind of sustained recovery. Analysts expect a
surplus of over 200,000 tonnes this year.
The highest-cost major copper mine was BHP Billiton's
Olympic Dam in Australia, which was ranked 11th highest by cost
at $7,321 per tonne. That's some $1,300 higher than three-month
prices on the London Metal Exchange on Friday.
A BHP spokeswoman declined to comment on the study's
findings beyond the company's first-half results in February.
The mine also gets revenue from selling uranium oxide
concentrate, gold and silver.
Miners often give costs for regions or divisions, but do not
break down expenses for individual operations.
According to the methodology, GFMS calculated total costs
based on copper sold and included mining, milling and treatment
costs and on-site administrative expenses as well as
depreciation charges and revenue from by-products.
It excluded royalties and taxes, capitalized development of
stripping, head office costs and financing expenses. This is a
better proxy for the outlay of sustaining production levels at a
particular mine, GFMS said.
CLOSE TO BREAK-EVEN
Some producers have disputed the study's findings.
KGHM even said the GFMS estimate of $7,719 per tonne was too
low for its five international assets, stretching from Sudbury
in Canada to the Antofagasta region in Chile.
Fourth-quarter expenditure was actually higher than the GFMS
estimate of $7,719 per tonne, a spokeswoman for the world's
seventh-largest producer said.
Contrary to the GFMS study, which estimated costs had fallen
by over 10 percent quarter-on-quarter, expenses were up due to
stripping costs at its U.S. Robinson mine, she said.
Using the GFMS methodology, costs were $7,790 per tonne, up
from $6,512 in the prior quarter in 2014 and $6,268 in the
fourth quarter of 2013, a spokeswoman said.
A Glencore spokesman said the company does not
"recognize" GFMS's findings, which pegged costs for Cobar and
Ernest Henry in Australia at $6,116 per tonne.
Glencore's North Queensland operations had net costs, known
in the industry as C1, after credits of $1.23 per lb in the
final three months of last year, he said. That excludes
depreciation charges.
North Queensland includes the near-century-old Mount Isa
operation, Townsville refinery and Ernest Henry but excludes
Cobar.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; additional reporting by Anthony
Esposito in Santiago, Chile; Editing by Jonathan Leff and Gunna
Dickson)