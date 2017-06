SANTIAGO Feb 29 Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the red metal in January, down 7.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday.

Chile produced 509,407 tonnes of the red metal in December, up 2.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, the government said last month. (Reporting by Antonio De La Jara and Moises Avila; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)