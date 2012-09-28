SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chile produced 462,643 tonnes
of copper in August, jumping 7.8 percent from the
same month a year earlier due to a low base of comparison and a
higher current productive capacity, the government said on
Friday.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, churned out
414,339 tonnes of the red metal in July, a 9.8 percent jump from
the same month a year earlier, also due to a low base of
comparison and higher productive capacity, the government said
last month. But copper output sank 8.5 percent in July compared
with June on the maintenance of conveyer belts and grinding
equipment.
(Reporting By Moises Avila; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)