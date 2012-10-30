SANTIAGO Oct 30 Chile produced 460,552 tonnes of copper in September, a 4.3 percent increase from the same month a year earlier on improved ore grades and increased production at operations that started up in 2011, the government said on Tuesday.

Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, churned out 462,643 tonnes of copper in August, jumping 7.8 percent from the same month a year earlier due to a low base of comparison and a higher current productive capacity.