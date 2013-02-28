U.S. small business borrowing drops to six-month low
June 1 In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
SANTIAGO Feb 28 Chile produced 474,496 tonnes of copper in January, an 8.6 percent expansion from a year earlier, on higher ore grades and improved output in some deposits, the government said on Thursday.
World No. 1 copper producer Chile's output of the red metal jumped by 3 percent to 5.455 million tonnes during all of 2012, boosted by better grades, new mines and a low base of comparison.
June 1 In a sign that economic growth may soften ahead, borrowing by small U.S. firms dropped to a six-month low in April, data released on Thursday showed.
BERLIN, June 1 Germany and China vowed to extend their relationship in an increasingly uncertain global environment, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.