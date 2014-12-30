(Adds data on copper and molybdenum output, background)

SANTIAGO Dec 30 Copper production in top exporter Chile fell for the fifth straight month in November, dropping 7.3 percent from a year earlier, the government's INE statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Chile produced 477,432 tonnes of copper on lower processing rates and reduced ore grades.

The Andean nation, home to a third of the world's copper production, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits, although new mines are helping to boost output.

Year to date, Chile has produced 5.25 million tonnes, just about flat versus January to November 2013, the INE said.

Output of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, rose 13.2 percent in November versus a year earlier to 4.255 tonnes.

Its production is up 30 percent in January to November to 44,131 tonnes. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)