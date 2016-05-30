(Adds details on copper, molybdenum output, background)

SANTIAGO May 30 Copper output in world No. 1 producer Chile fell in April as some mines in the central part of the country were hit by heavy rains and ore grades continued to decline, the government said on Monday.

Chile, which produces one-third of the world's copper, is struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging deposits at a time when mining companies are implementing cost-cutting measures to address a steep drop in metals prices.

Copper mines in Chile produced 432,277 tonnes of copper in April, an 8.2 percent decrease from the previous year, the INE statistics agency said.

At the height of the El Nino mid-April rains, Anglo American Plc and state-owned producer Codelco temporarily suspended operations at two major copper mines with combined annual capacity of 880,000 tonnes.

From January through April, Chilean mines produced 1.83 million tonnes of copper, a 4.7 percent decrease from a year earlier.

Production of molybdenum, a metal used to harden steel, jumped 21 percent in April to 4,103 tonnes. Output of molybdenum totaled 19,121 tonnes in the January through April period, a 37.9 percent increase from a year earlier. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dan Grebler)