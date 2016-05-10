May 10 Copper production at Chile's large mines
dropped 3.0 percent in annual terms in the first quarter of
2016, held back by the temporary closure of a plant at BHP
Billiton's Escondida mine, government statistics
showed late Monday.
Production at Escondida plummeted 23.5 percent to 265,600
tonnes, as the company shut a concentrator there in February.
The plant is scheduled to be shut for a year, as the company
undergoes an ambitious investment plan to boost
efficiency.
Production at world number one copper producer Codelco
, meanwhile, rose 8.4 percent to 469,800 tonnes,
helped by an ongoing ramp-up at the Ministro Hales deposit and
high production figures at the Salvador mine, according to
Chile's Cochilco copper commission.
The Collahuasi mine, operated jointly by Anglo American Plc
and Glencore Plc, produced 116,100 tonnes, a
11.1 boost from 2015. And Antofagasta Mineral's
flagship Los Pelambres mine produced 85,100 tonnes, a 4.4
percent increase.
In April, Cochilco estimated that Chile 2016 copper
production would reach 5.77 million tonnes, a marginal increase
from 2015. Copper prices, meanwhile, are expected to average
$2.15 per pound in 2016, according to the government
body.
