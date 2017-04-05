SANTIAGO, April 5 Peru will likely gradually increase its copper production to 3.1 million tonnes in 2021 from an annual 2.35 million tonnes expected for both this year and next, the country's energy and mines minister told the CRU World Copper Conference in Chile.

Peru surpassed China as the world's No. 2 copper producer last year on the back of a surge in production from MMG Ltd's Las Bambas project and an expansion at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde mine. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)