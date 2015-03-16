(Adds details on case, KGHM comments)
SANTIAGO, March 16 A Chilean court has ordered
port operator Antofagasta Terminal Internacional to temporarily
suspend operations at a second copper stockpiling warehouse
after high levels of heavy metals were found nearby, a move that
could impact copper exports from the world's No. 1 producer.
The environmental court had already asked the port operator
last week to suspend activities at another stockpiling warehouse
for 30 days because of potential health risks from particles
detected in the atmosphere in the surrounding city of
Antofagasta.
"We received authorization to suspend (the warehouse) Friday
evening, and today (Monday) we will notify the company," Chile's
environmental regulatory agency told Reuters.
The court ordered both warehouses shut for an initial 30
days, which could be extended.
Local residents campaigning against the warehouses say they
want them shut as part of a string of disputes between the
mining industry, crucial to Chile's economy, and communities
that claim their environment is being polluted.
The warehouses are used by small producers and the Sierra
Gorda copper mine, which is co-owned by Europe's No.2 copper
producer KGHM and Japan's Sumitomo.
Shipments from Sierra Gorda were not impacted by the
suspension, KGHM said.
"For the time being we are carrying out the shipping through
a different port," KGHM's press office said.
Large copper miners such as state-run Codelco and
Escondida, controlled by BHP Billiton , use
different ports for their shipments.
The environmental regulator does not have any other open
cases against port operators and described the situation at
Antofagasta Terminal Internacional's warehouses as "unique" due
to the high number of residential complaints.
Suspension of operations at the first warehouse was not
expected to impact copper exports from Chile, though it will
affect the stockpiling of material used by a Glencore
smelter.
