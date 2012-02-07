Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
SANTIAGO Feb 7 Chile's copper export revenue totaled $4.168 billion in January, up from December's previously reported $3.195 billion, the central bank reported on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
LONDON, June 12 British car workers at BMW have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.