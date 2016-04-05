BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
SANTIAGO, April 5 Southern Copper Corp, controlled by Grupo Mexico, expects to increase copper production by 22 percent in 2016 to 930,000 tonnes, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual Cesco/CRU conference. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: