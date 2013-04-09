SANTIAGO, April 9 Worker at the World No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi in northern Chile did not adhere to calls for a national strike and operations there are normal, a union leader told Reuters on Tuesday.

Collahuasi is owned by Anglo American Plc, Xstrata Plc and a group of Japanese companies led by Mitsui & Co .

Unionized workers at Chilean state miner Codelco began a 24-hour work stoppage early Tuesday at all units of the world's top copper miner to demand greater job security, labor leaders said earlier in the day.

The union representing Chile's private sector miners, which include BHP Billiton , Anglo American and Antofagasta Plc, initially said it would also strike to halt output from world No. 1 copper producer Chile.

Workers at private miners have only partially taken part in the labor actions by delaying the start of morning shifts, and in some cases blocking access roads, though executives at those mines say operations are normal.