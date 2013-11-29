SANTIAGO Nov 29 Chile, the world's No. 1 copper
producer, produced 507,694 tonnes of copper in October
, a 6.5 percent increase from the year before, due
to a recovery in a key deposit and production improvements at
other mines, the government said on Friday.
Chile, which produces one-third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although output has increased this year on the back of
operating improvements.
"This production increase is explained both by the recovery
of productive levels in an important mine that operated
irregularly during 2012, as well as the higher output clocked
this month in mines dedicated to copper extraction," the INE
statistics agency said in its report.
The massive Collahuasimine mine has recovered after a
disastrous 2012, with production soaring 43 percent to 297,340
tonnes in the first nine months of this year.
Improved output at Escondida, the largest copper mine in the
world, has also bolstered output.
Copper production in the January-to-October period increased
6.4 percent to roughly 4.7 million tonnes, the INE added. The
government forecast that Chile will produce about 5.7 million
tonnes of copper this year, an increase of almost 5 percent from
last year and a historic high.
Copper output in October increased 3.8 percent from
September.
To see the INE report, please click: