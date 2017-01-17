SANTIAGO Jan 17 Chile will hold a tender in April to encourage companies to use its vast lithium resources to move it up the value chain with cathode or even battery production, the head of the country's development agency told Reuters on Tuesday.

It is pressing ahead on deals with international firms as relations remain bitter with local lithium producer SQM , where an ongoing royalties arbitration is expected to take at least another year to resolve, said Eduardo Bitran, executive vice president of Corfo, which manages Chile's lithium leases. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)