SANTIAGO Nov 6 Shareholders of CorpBanca
approved a $600 million share issue on Tuesday to help
finance the Chilean bank's purchase of Colombia's Helm Bank and
to allow the World Bank's private investment arm, International
Finance Corp, to take a $225 million stake in CorpBanca.
CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent company, signed a deal last
month to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Helm Bank
for around $1.3 billion. Helm would then be merged with
CorpBanca Colombia to create Colombia's fifth-largest bank.
"The issue of new shares will allow the incorporation of the
International Finance Corp in Corpbanca's proprietary
structure," Corpbanca said in a statement. It said the deal
should be finalized late this year or early next.
CorpBanca also plans a roughly $400 million bond issue and
bank Chief Executive Fernando Massu told Reuters in an interview
last month that it could be done locally if surprisingly eager
domestic investors offer better prices than those
abroad.
Shares in CorpBanca were down 0.65 percent in midday Tuesday
trade, while Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index was
flat.
(Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Galloway)