* World Bank unit to take $225 million stake in CorpBanca

* Helm Bank merger to create Colombia's 5th biggest bank

SANTIAGO Nov 6 Shareholders of CorpBanca approved a $600 million share issue on Tuesday to help finance the Chilean bank's purchase of Colombia's Helm Bank and to allow the World Bank's private investment arm, International Finance Corp, to take a $225 million stake in CorpBanca.

CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent company, signed a deal last month to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Helm Bank for around $1.3 billion. Helm would then be merged with CorpBanca Colombia to create Colombia's fifth-largest bank.

"The issue of new shares will allow the incorporation of the International Finance Corp in Corpbanca's proprietary structure," Corpbanca said in a statement. It said the deal should be finalized late this year or early next.

CorpBanca also plans a roughly $400 million bond issue and bank Chief Executive Fernando Massu told Reuters in an interview last month that it could be done locally if surprisingly eager domestic investors offer better prices than those abroad.

Shares in CorpBanca were down 0.65 percent in midday Tuesday trade, while Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index was flat. (Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta; Editing by Peter Galloway)