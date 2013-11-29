SANTIAGO Nov 29 Chilean bank CorpBanca
confirmed on Friday that it is studying a possible merger with a
local or foreign bank, a deal that could reportedly be worth
around $5 billion.
"CorpBanca is analyzing, with the assistance of
international investment banks, a possible transaction that
involves the bank in a business tie-up with national or foreign
operators," the Santiago-listed bank said in a statement to the
securities regulator on Friday after the market close.
Local online news site El Mostrador reported on Thursday
that CorpBanca was in talks with Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco
, Chile's BCI, Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
(Scotiabank) and Spain's BBVA.
The report cited documents it had seen prepared by Merrill
Lynch, which it said was advising on the deal alongside Goldman
Sachs.
According to the documents, the deal would be structured as
a share swap. Itau's offer is worth just over $5 billion,
Scotiabank's includes $1 billion cash and BBVA's includes
between $300 million and $400 million cash, the report said.
BBVA and BCI declined to comment on the report on Thursday.
A Scotiabank spokeswoman said the bank did not comment on
speculation as a matter of policy. Itau could not immediately be
reached for comment.
CorpBanca, which has banking operations in Chile and
Colombia, said on Friday that no decision or agreement had yet
been made, nor had the structure of any deal been decided.
Billionaire Alvaro Saieh, who controls CorpBanca via the
wider financial services group CorpGroup, has been seeking to
raise cash since an accounting error led his retail firm SMU to
breach debt covenants earlier this year.
CorpBanca's shares, which rose over 8 percent on Thursday,
closed up 3.8 percent at 6,850 pesos on Friday, valuing the firm
at around 2.33 trillion Chilean pesos ($4.39 billion).