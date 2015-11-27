SANTIAGO A founding member of Chile's largest party and former collaborator of late dictator Augusto Pinochet was found guilty of fraud on Friday, the first conviction of a politician in an ongoing probe into illicit campaign financing.

Jovino Novoa, a former senator of the right-wing UDI party, was found guilty of tax offences by a prosecuting judge.

Authorities in Chile have been investigating for nearly a year whether money from companies including financial firm Banco Penta was illegally siphoned to fund electoral campaigns.

Novoa issued fake tax receipts to cover up the contributions to the UDI, prosecutors said.

"I accept the material facts of the prosecution's accusations," said Novoa during the hearing.

Until Friday's hearing Novoa had publicly denied any wrongdoing.

The scandal has caused waves in Chile, whose reputation as a relatively corruption-free part of Latin America has been shaken by a number of cases over the last year and a half that have weakened trust in the political and business elite.

Prosecutors said Novoa, who served as the president of Chile's senate from 2009 to 2010, is likely the first in a line of politicians to be snared by the graft probe.

"This clearly sets a precedent: it's the first conviction, but I doubt it will be the last," prosecutor Carlos Gajardo said to journalists while exiting the courthouse.

Chile's right-wing opposition coalition, of which Novoa's UDI is the senior partner, has seen its approval ratings sink into the mid-teens, despite deep disenchantment with the left-leaning ruling bloc. In addition to the corruption accusations, many Chileans are put off by deep historical links between its politicians and Pinochet's 1973-1990 military dictatorship.

The courts will hand down a sentence next week, though Novoa is unlikely to face jail time. Prosecutors asked for a three-year sentence, which would be commuted to probation under Chilean law.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Lisa Shumaker)