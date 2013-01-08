SANTIAGO Jan 8 Chile's consumer price index
was flat in December, slightly lower than the market
expected, as lower food and non-alcoholic drink prices offset
increases in the housing, water, electricity and gas sectors,
the government said on Tuesday.
There was an unexpected 0.5 percent decrease in November, a
surprisingly high 0.6 percent rise in October and
stronger-than-expected 0.8 percent increase in September.
Traders polled by the central bank had forecast 0.1 percent
inflation in December.
Core inflation was 0.3 percent in December. Inflation in the
12 months to December was 1.5 percent, coming in well below the
central bank's 3 percent target.