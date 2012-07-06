US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as Thursday's events in focus
* Futures up: Dow 4 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SANTIAGO, July 6 Chile's consumer price index posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop in June, the first monthly fall since August 2010, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated.
The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11 analysts and economists polled previously by Reuters, who forecasts a flat rate. CPI did not vary in May.
Core CPI was flat in June, and inflation in the 12 months to June slowed to 2.7 percent, retreating well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.
* Futures up: Dow 4 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
OTTAWA, June 7 The value of Canadian building permits declined in April as there were fewer construction plans for single-family homes in Ontario, where a lack of supply has driven up home prices in some markets, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.