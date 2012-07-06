* First monthly CPI fall since August 2010 * Key rate seen holding at 5 pct at least until September * Annual inflation falls below midpoint of cbank's target By Antonio De la Jara and Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, July 6 Chile's consumer price index unexpectedly turned negative in June, its first monthly decline since August 2010, the government said on Friday, but that didn't shake market views that the central bank will hold interest rates steady in the short term. The CPI posted a surprise 0.3 percent drop last month as housing, water, electricity, fuel and transport costs retreated, according to the government statistics agency INE. The CPI figure was well under the median estimate of 11 analysts and economists polled by Reuters, who forecast a flat rate. CPI did not vary in May. [ID:nL2E8I45R1 "I don't think the central bank, for starters, will act on particular data. The central bank still has time to continue waiting and won't move the key rate at least until September," said Cesar Guzman, an economist at brokerage Inversiones Security in Santiago. Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key lending rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September as it buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad, a Reuters poll showed Friday after the CPI data was published. All 20 economists and analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to hold the key rate steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday. Nine of those polled see a 25 basis point rate cut in September or October and an equal number anticipate rates to be held through the remainder of the year. One forecasts a quarter of a percentage point reduction in August and another foresees two potential cuts before year end. "