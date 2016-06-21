SANTIAGO, June 21 Chile's public prosecutor said
on Tuesday it was investigating a former high-ranking cabinet
official in President Michelle Bachelet's government for bribery
and tax offenses related to counsel provided to London-listed
mining company Antofagasta Minerals.
Jorge Insunza was appointed secretary general minister, a
post which includes whipping congressional votes for the
president, in May 2015. He stepped down a month later amid a
wave of criticism by lawmakers about counsel he had provided
mining companies while a congressman.
Public prosecutor for Santiago's eastern district, Manuel
Guerra, told CNN Chile that Insunza was being investigated for
counsel he provided Antofagasta Minerals through his company
Virtus Consultores between 2007 and 2014, when he was a member
of the Lower Chamber of Congress. During a portion of that time,
he presided over the lower house's mining commission.
"This investigation has been opened by us based on records
we have in our power and which we have analyzed that show that
monies were paid for counsel on issues related to mining by the
former congressman Jorge Insunza," Guerra said.
An official in the prosecutor's office, who declined to be
named, confirmed that it was opening an investigation.
Antofagasta Minerals tweeted that it would "collaborate with
all the information that is being requested of them, convinced
that it did not commit a crime."
The chairmen of Antofagasta Minerals between 2007 and 2014
have been asked to testify.
Confidence in Bachelet, Chile's government and lawmakers has
been battered over the last couple of years in the wake of
several high-profile money-in-politics scandals involving
politicians across the political spectrum.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Richard Chang)