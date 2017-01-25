FOREX-Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
SANTIAGO Jan 25 Chile's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it will issue peso and inflation-indexed bonds in the local market in 2017 for the equivalent of up to $9.0 billion, debt issues authorized by the government's annual budget plan.
"Continuing with the plan of strengthening the liquidity and depth of the local fixed-income market, we will continue to promote existing benchmarks for the nominal and UF (inflation-indexed) curves," the ministry said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Italian bonds drop after Renzi election remarks raise concerns
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 30 ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens and Mexico Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade will speak at an annual meeting of bank BBVA Bancomer's board and shareholders. WARSAW - National Bank of Poland monetary policy council meeting. WEDNESDAY, MAY 31