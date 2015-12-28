SANTIAGO Dec 28 Chile's government said late on Monday that it has requested to register a $3.0 billion debt shelf with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that considering the balance of a previously approved debt line, Chile would now be allowed to issue debt overseas for up to $4.2 billion over the next three years.

It added that the request with the SEC does not "necessarily mean the debt will be used by Chile's treasury." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)