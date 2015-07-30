SANTIAGO, July 30 Chile posted a fiscal deficit of 0.3 percent of estimated gross domestic product for the first half of 2015, the government's budget office reported on Thursday, due to weak copper revenues.

The deficit was the equivalent of $792 million. Chile is the world No.1 copper producer and has suffered as prices languish at multiyear lows due to worries over demand in key buyer China.

The fiscal deficit in the second quarter was 0.4 percent after a slim 0.1 percent surplus in the first three months of the year, the budget office said.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires)