SANTIAGO, Sept 13 A two-page newspaper
advertisement in Chile commemorating members of the armed forces
killed during the nation's 1973 to 1990 right-wing military
dictatorship is causing a stir in a country still divided by its
political history.
During the dictatorship, which began on Sept. 11, 1973 when
military strongman Augusto Pinochet overthrew the elected
socialist president Salvador Allende, an estimated 3,200 people
were killed and 28,000 tortured by the state.
While most Chileans abhor the abuses of the era, a sizeable
minority considers Pinochet's government to have been a
necessary bulwark against communism.
"Forty-three years after the liberation, Chileans grateful
to the armed forces and order haven't forgotten the sacrifices
they made for the fatherland," read the insert, published in
national newspaper La Tercera on Sunday. La Tercera did not say
who had placed the insert.
The insert, which coincided with the anniversary of the
coup, featured photos and details of soldiers and police that it
said were killed between 1978 and 1986. Pinochet was president
from December 1974 until March 1990.
The publication provoked strong reactions on social media
and was criticized by journalists who work at Copesa, one of
Chile's largest media groups and the owner of La Tercera.
"To those of us who are journalists, it seems inconceivable
that our newspaper has allowed this kind of anti-democratic
propaganda to be published," a statement from the journalists'
union said.
La Tercera responded that it was committed to freedom of
expression for those who chose to purchase advertising space,
though it regretted if it had hurt anyone affected by violence
during the dictatorship.
Lingering political tensions often surface in Chile on the
anniversary of the coup. This year, a police officer was shot in
Santiago amid violent protests.
