How Reuters analyzed L.A. child lead testing data
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile's Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said a tsunami alert for the country's coastline will remain in place for at least another six hours following a major earthquake.
The magnitude 8.2 quake struck off the northern coast of Chile on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami that hit the northern part of the country, but the government said there was no serious damage and no reports of deaths. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Kim Coghill)
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
LOS ANGELES, April 20 With its century-old Spanish-style homes tucked behind immaculately trimmed hedges, San Marino, California, is among the most coveted spots to live in the Los Angeles area.