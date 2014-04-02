SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile's Interior Minister Rodrigo Penailillo said a tsunami alert for the country's coastline will remain in place for at least another six hours following a major earthquake.

The magnitude 8.2 quake struck off the northern coast of Chile on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami that hit the northern part of the country, but the government said there was no serious damage and no reports of deaths. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Kim Coghill)