SANTIAGO, April 2 Global miner BHP Billiton

said on Wednesday that its mines and port in northern Chile were operating normally after a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami on Tuesday evening.

The major earthquake, magnitude 8.2, struck off the coast of northern Chile, killing six and triggering a tsunami that pounded the shore with 2-meter-tall (7-foot) waves. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)