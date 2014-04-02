BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark Q1 oper profit up at DKK 11.2 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
SANTIAGO, April 2 Global miner BHP Billiton
said on Wednesday that its mines and port in northern Chile were operating normally after a massive earthquake and ensuing tsunami on Tuesday evening.
The major earthquake, magnitude 8.2, struck off the coast of northern Chile, killing six and triggering a tsunami that pounded the shore with 2-meter-tall (7-foot) waves. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Home BancShares Inc. Announces a 13.8% increase in first quarter earnings per share