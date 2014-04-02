SANTIAGO, April 1 There is no serious damage to infrastructure or reports of victims following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern Chile on Tuesday evening, a government representative said.

"We have asked citizens to evacuate the entire coast ... there is no serious damage to houses ... there have been no people hurt," said home office minister Mahmud Aleuy. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)