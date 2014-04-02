SANTIAGO, April 2 Thousands of people evacuated
from Chile's low-lying coastal areas returned home on Wednesday
morning after authorities called off a tsunami alarm as damage
from a massive overnight earthquake seemed mostly limited.
The major earthquake, with a magnitude 8.2, struck off the
coast of northern Chile on Tuesday, killing six and triggering a
tsunami that pounded the shore with 2-meter (7-foot) waves.
Mines in Chile, the world No. 1 copper producer, appeared
to be undamaged.
Angamos, a key copper exporting port in northern Mejillones,
escaped major damage, but workers were evacuated as a
precaution, port union leader Enrique Solar told Reuters.
The country's president, Michelle Bachelet, declared parts
of Chile's north a disaster zone, promising troops and police
reinforcements to maintain order while damage was repaired after
landslides blocked roads.
Bachelet was scheduled to visit the affected areas later
Wednesday.
Authorities were evaluating the full extent of damage.
Over 900,000 people were evacuated from the coastline along
Chile. Many still have fresh memories of a deadly February 2010
quake and tsunami that struck the country's central-southern
regions fresh in its memory.
An unusually large number of tremors that preceded Tuesday's
quake unnerved residents, who emptied beaches, rushed to buy
emergency rations, and prepared for an eventual evacuation.
"The government of Chile has been working hard to improve
the awareness of people living along the coast to the threat
from tsunamis and on what to do if one is approaching," said
Steven Godby, an expert in disaster management at Nottingham
Trent University in Nottingham, England.
"Several tsunami drills have taken place since the
(earthquake and) tsunami that killed an estimated 500 plus
Chileans in February 2010, and recent earthquakes in the region
have helped to keep the threat firmly in people's minds," he
added.
