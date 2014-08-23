(Adds details on electricity cuts, mine)
SANTIAGO Aug 23 A strong, magnitude 6.6 quake
hit central Chile on Saturday afternoon, shaking buildings and
causing power outages in the capital, Santiago, but there were
no reports of damage.
The epicenter was 31 miles (50 km) north-northeast of the
port city of Valparaiso, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The
quake, which the USGS originally reported at magnitude 6.3, hit
at a depth of 20 miles (32 km).
The Chilean navy said there was no tsunami risk.
About 100,000 people in Santiago lost electricity, and there
were also partial cuts to the power supply in the cities of
Temuco and Valparaiso, said Chilean emergency service Onemi.
Copper producer Codelco said its
Andina mine in the area was operating normally. Most of Chile's
copper mines are in the north of the country, which was not
affected by the quake.
The relatively shallow quake was felt as far away as
southern Chile and western Argentina.
