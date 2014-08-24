(Adds no structural damage, time of tremor)
SANTIAGO Aug 23 A strong, magnitude 6.6 quake
hit central Chile on Saturday, shaking buildings and prompting
power outages in the capital, Santiago, but not causing any
major damage.
The epicenter was 31 miles (50 km) north-northeast of the
port city of Valparaiso, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The
quake, which the USGS originally reported at magnitude 6.3, hit
at a depth of 20 miles (32 km).
The Chilean navy said there was no tsunami risk.
About 100,000 people in Santiago lost electricity, and there
were also partial power cuts in the cities of Temuco and
Valparaiso, said Chilean emergency service Onemi.
There were no reports of any structural damage, Onemi said.
Quakes are common in Chile, the world's top copper producer, and
its infrastructure is designed to withstand strong tremors.
State copper firm Codelco said its
Andina mine, 50 km (31 miles) northeast of the capital, was
operating normally. Most of the copper mines are in the north of
the country, which was not affected by the quake.
The relatively shallow quake, which hit at 6:33 p.m. (2233
GMT), was felt as far away as southern Chile and western
Argentina.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Anthony Esposito Editing by
Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)