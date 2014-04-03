April 3 A strong 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck
off northern Chile late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey
said.
The quake, the largest of a series of aftershocks following
a powerful and deadly 8.2 magnitude quake that hit a day
earlier, was located 12 miles (19 km) south of the port of
Iquique at a relatively shallow depth of 12.4 miles (20 km), the
USGS said. It was earlier reported as a 7.4 magnitude quake.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no
widespread tsunami threat, but that the latest tremor could
generate a local tsunami.
Chile's emergency office said it ordered a preventative
evacuation of the coastal area.
There were no immediate reports of injury or damage.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)