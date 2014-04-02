How Reuters analyzed L.A. child lead testing data
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
SANTIAGO, April 1 Chile's navy says a tsunami has already hit some areas in the north of the country following a massive earthquake offshore.
The earthquake, of magnitude 8.0, struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday, sparking a tsunami warning for all of South and Central America's Pacific coast, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
LOS ANGELES, April 20 With its century-old Spanish-style homes tucked behind immaculately trimmed hedges, San Marino, California, is among the most coveted spots to live in the Los Angeles area.