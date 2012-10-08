* Chile posts third trade deficit in a row * Exports rise to $5.971 bln, imports slide to $6.008 bln * Chile copper export revenue totals $3.523 bln in September SANTIAGO, Oct 8 Chile's trade deficit sharply narrowed in September as imports fell from a month earlier and exports were lifted by a rebound in global copper prices, central bank figures showed on Monday. The three-month string of trade deficits -- $37 million in September, $843 million in August and $95 million in July -- was the longest since late 2008, when Chile's exports suffered at the height of the global financial crisis. In September, exports totaled about $5.971 billion, rising from $5.886 billion in August. Copper export revenue totaled $3.523 billion in September compared with $2.955 billion in August, helped by strengthening prices on world markets. Chile is the world's No. 1 producer of copper, accounting for about one-third of global output. "SURPRISE" IMPORT SLOWDOWN In September, total imports were about $6.008 billion, sliding from $6.728 billion the prior month. "The deceleration in imports was a surprise, though they still remain at high levels," said Fernando Soto, senior economist at Banchile in Santiago. "Imports are a bit more eye-catching because they could possibly signal a somewhat stronger moderation of domestic demand." September's trade deficit compares with a $228 million surplus in the same month of 2011, according to revised central bank data. The country's appreciating peso currency has been hurting many non-metal exporters in Chile. The peso has gained around 9.5 percent this year against the dollar, making it one of the world's strongest foreign exchange performers. Chile's benchmark interest rate of 5 percent has helped draw in cash from countries like the United States, where the equivalent interest rate is near zero. "The interest rate spread (in Chile) compared to other financial markets has given leverage to the domestic platform of consumer loans, whose most obvious cost is the peso's appreciation and the resulting negative impact on the export sector," said Hernan Frigolett, head of ASERTA consultancy in Santiago. Chile's central bank is seen holding its key interest rate for a ninth consecutive month at its monetary policy meeting on Oct. 18. No change is forecast in the next three to six months either, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed last month. Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing slightly to 4.8 percent next year due to global turbulence, down from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, a Finance Ministry report showed last week. To follow us on Twitter: @ReutersChile