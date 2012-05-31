SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's government is not planning to implement an economic contingency plan yet, but is ready to act if Europe's financial crisis deteriorates, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.

Larrain said the economy was healthy, and that a gradual slowdown was in line with expectations. Chile drew up the contingency plan last year to safeguard liquidity and jobs in the case of fresh global financial crisis. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)