BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
SANTIAGO May 31 Chile's government is not planning to implement an economic contingency plan yet, but is ready to act if Europe's financial crisis deteriorates, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.
Larrain said the economy was healthy, and that a gradual slowdown was in line with expectations. Chile drew up the contingency plan last year to safeguard liquidity and jobs in the case of fresh global financial crisis. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.