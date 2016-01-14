SANTIAGO Jan 14 Chile's government will have to
adjust its forecasts for the economy as prices for top export
copper have slumped to 6-1/2 year lows, Finance Minister Rodrigo
Valdes said on Thursday.
Copper prices weakened on Thursday on concerns a drop in the
oil price foreshadowed weaker global economic growth, though a
recovery in Chinese shares helped prices to steady out later in
the day.
Despite diversifying its economy in recent years, Chile
still remains very dependent on copper, with the red metal
accounting for half of all its exports last year.
"We assumed that copper prices would be around $2.50 per
pound this year and that's looking very unlikely. At the end of
the day, this means there will be fewer fiscal resources," said
Valdes.
He added that the government's economic projections would
need to be adjusted "this year without a doubt" to reflect this
new reality, though he didn't specify when.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange on
Thursday closed at about $2 per pound.
Chile's independent central bank sees the economy growing
between 2 percent to 3 percent in 2016 and annual inflation
remaining above its target ceiling of 4 percent for most of the
year.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Alan Crosby)