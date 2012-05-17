SANTIAGO May 17 Chile is closing monitoring the ongoing financial turmoil in Europe and can always resort to a previously prepared economic contingency plan if need be, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday.

Chilean shares and the local currency have been buffeted in recent sessions as fears Greece could exit the euro zone have fanned fears of contagion in Europe, particularly in Spain, whose banks have a strong presence in the world's top copper producer.

As investors seek refuge from Greece's turmoil, yields on local bonds issued by the Chilean central bank have also fallen in recent days, and as the central bank is seen holding its key interest rate steady in coming months, only possibly raising it toward year-end.

"The problem in Europe is serious. There are expectations Greece could leave the euro zone and I think that is something markets are internalizing," Larrain told reporters.

"We have faced complex moments recently. Obviously it worries us - we are not immune, we are not bullet-proof," he added.

The government drew up an emergency plan last year to mitigate the impact of Europe's building crisis, which included plans to issue $6 billion in debt locally. Officials said earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund savings if necessary.

"The contingency plan was prepared to face such a situation. It's on a shelf in the ministry and we'll take it out and activate it if necessary," Larrain said.

The plan, details of which are scant, is aimed at protecting jobs, investment and liquidity, he added.

Exports to Europe reached 38.2 percent of total Chilean exports in 1990, but declined to 16.6 percent by 2010, central bank data shows. That is well below the 24 percent of Chilean exports bought by major copper consumer, China.

Chile's economy grew by 0.9 percent in March from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the same month a year ago, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity published earlier this month. That reading topped market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent.

In February, Chile's economy expanded 6.1 percent from a year earlier, though the economy is seen slowing gradually as Europe's woes weigh on global market sentiment. (Writing by Simon Gardner, Editing by Gary Crosse)