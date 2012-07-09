* Chile sees 2012 avg copper prices at $3.55/lb from $3.7/lb
* 2012 domestic demand seen growing 5.2 percent
* World's No. 1 copper producer preparing for slowdown
By Moises Avila and Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, July 9 Chile revised down its forecast
for economic growth this year to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent,
its budget director said on Monday, as softening global demand
hits the export-dependent country.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, also cut its
forecast for growth in domestic demand this year to 5.2 percent
from 5.5 percent and cut its outlook on copper prices, now seen
averaging $3.55 per lb from $3.70 per lb.
Strong metals demand from top client China and robust
domestic consumer spending have buoyed Chile's economy, which
expanded 6 percent last year but is slowing due to global
economic conditions.
"This new outlook takes into account the expected impacts of
global economic turbulence on Chile," the budget office said.
Chile's central bank is largely seen holding its key
lending rate at its current 5.0 percent at least until September
as it buys time to monitor developments domestically and abroad,
a Reuters poll showed last week.
Annual in flation is expected to end the year at 2.7 percent,
down from a previous view of 2.9 percent.
Budget Director Rosanna Costa said public spending is seen
rising by 6.4 percent in real terms in 2012 compared with last
year.
President Sebastian Pinera is under pressure to boost
spending as he grapples with protests spearheaded by students
demanding better, free education and as Chileans demand more
benefits and a bigger share of a copper boom windfall.
Chile sees this year's structural fiscal deficit equal to
1.1 percent of GDP, the budget office added.
COMEX copper for September delivery rose 2.20 cents
to settle at $3.4315 per lb on Monday on hopes for more monetary
easing by central banks, including in top metals consumer China.