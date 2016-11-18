(Recasts headline, first paragraph; adds detail throughout)
SANTIAGO Nov 18 Chile's economy again grew at a
subdued pace in the third quarter but slightly beat
expectations, data showed on Friday, likely allowing monetary
policy makers to leave the benchmark interest rate on hold for
now.
Gross domestic product grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter
versus the second quarter in seasonally adjusted
terms, according to central bank data.
The bank said that GDP growth in the third quarter was
helped by strong activity in transport, retail, and "personal
services." Growth was capped, however, by weakness in
manufacturing, utilities, and construction.
Third-quarter GDP growth in the world's top copper exporter
was 1.6 percent compared with a year earlier,
slightly above the 1.4 percent expansion forecast in a Reuters
poll.
"While GDP data released this morning showed that economic
growth remained sluggish in the third quarter at 1.6 percent
year-on-year, we still think it would take a further weakening
of the economy - which seems unlikely - to convince policymakers
to ease policy," said Capital Economics in a note to clients.
Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate
steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, and
maintained its neutral bias.
A recent cooling of inflation has boosted bets among
analysts and traders that the bank will cut the key rate by 25
basis points in coming months, but a further weakening of the
economy will likely have to be apparent before that
materializes.
"The outlook for the economy is still likely to be the
deciding factor in policymakers' next move," Capital Economics
said.
Economic growth in Chile has lagged over the last two years
as investments in the key mining sector dried up in the face of
falling copper prices and money-in-politics scandals sapped
consumer and business confidence.
Data showed on Friday that domestic demand in the third
quarter grew 0.8 percent in annual terms, below the 1.5 percent
expansion in the second quarter and the 3.7 percent increase
registered in the third quarter of 2015.
Chile also posted a current account deficit of 4.5 percent
of GDP in the third quarter, equivalent to $2.77 billion, the
bank said.
